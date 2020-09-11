Conference volleyball action returned for area schools as Conway fell to Cabot and Conway Christian swept Lisa Academy North.
Playing on the road for the second time in 6A conference play, the Lady Cats (3-2, 2-1) had a tough start as Cabot took the opening two sets 25-22 and 25-20.
On the brink of getting swept, Conway rallied to take the next two sets 25-15 and 25-20.
But, a tight 17-15 set five loss spelled the end of the Lady Cats rally.
Kennedi Wyrick and Madison Holloway recorded eight kills each, while Abby Masters finished with 20 assists.
Darci Burris recorded four aces, while Karis Scott finished with 12 digs and Holloway had four blocks.
The Conway Junior Varsity team (4-1, 2-1) also struggled against Cabot as it was swept in two sets 25-19 and 25-13.
Peyton Sedlacek recorded a team-high four kills, while Kenley Jordan finished with seven assists and Madison McKoin had six digs.
Both Conway teams host Northside and will celebrate senior night.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles continued their hot start to the season, sweeping Lisa Academy North in dominant fashion.
The opening set showed Lisa Academy had little fight as the Lady Eagles (4-1, 2-0) blasted it to a 25-3 set one win.
CCS didn’t slow down as it won set two 25-6 and then took set three 25-14.
Conway Christian hosts Clinton on Monday for another nonconference matchup.
No other school scores were recorded.
