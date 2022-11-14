xx

Conway Christian quarterback Brady Domokos attempts a pass during the Eagles’ game with Marked Tree in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night.

 Andrew McMahan / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Christian School Eagles were defeated at home by the Marked Tree Indians in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs. The final score of the game was 41-13.

Conway Christian started the game with the ball and would have to punt the ball after a bad snap set the Eagles back on first down. Marked Tree was able to gain one first down but would give the ball right back to the Eagles on a punt.

