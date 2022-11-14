The Conway Christian School Eagles were defeated at home by the Marked Tree Indians in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs. The final score of the game was 41-13.
Conway Christian started the game with the ball and would have to punt the ball after a bad snap set the Eagles back on first down. Marked Tree was able to gain one first down but would give the ball right back to the Eagles on a punt.
Eagles’ quarterback Brady Domokos would find a seam and run for 20 yards to kickstart the next Conway Christian possession. However, the Indians would force a fourth down conversion attempt that would be no good for the Eagles.
Marked Tree used a big play to find the end zone with a 62-yard rushing touchdown with 4:33 to go in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was no good to give the Indians a 6-0 lead.
The Eagles could not get anything going on offense in response and would punt again. Marked Tree again scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run after picking up three first downs. The 2-point conversion was no good, giving the Indians a 12-0 lead.
Both teams would struggle to get anything going on their next possessions as they resulted in punts. The Eagles offense then exploded for their own big play. Domokos would find Deagan Meeks on a 62-yard touchdown pass and the extra point would be good to cut the Indians lead to 12-7 in the second quarter.
Marked Tree responded in the best way possible with a 45-yard touchdown pass that was followed by a successful 2-point conversion to give the Indians a 20-7 lead late in the first half. Marked Tree would gamble the dice on the next kickoff with an onside kick that the Indians would recover.
With a stranglehold on the momentum, Marked Tree would find pay dirt one more time before half. The Indians turned the onside kick recovery into a 35-yard touchdown pass rather quickly. The 2-point conversion was no good, giving the Indians a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Marked Tree received the ball to start the second half but would but would be stuffed on a fourth down conversion attempt by the Eagles’ defense. After the stop, Conway Christian’s offense would falter again and be forced to punt.
The Indians found the red zone on their next possession but would fall short on another fourth down conversion attempt. The Eagles got the ball back but would fumble and the Indians would return the fumble for a 30-yard scoop-and-score. The 2-point conversion was good and the Indians held a 34-7 lead late in the 3rd quarter.
On the next kickoff, the Indians would attempt another onside kick that would be successful for Marked Tree but deflating for Conway Christian and their hopes for a comeback bid. However, Marked Tree would cough the ball up on a fumble to give the Eagles the ball back.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Eagles would give the ball right back via an interception. Marked tree would drive the field but be stuffed once again on a fourth down conversion attempt. Conway Christian would give it a go on offense once more but would turn the ball over on downs.
Marked Tree would get on the board again with a 15-yard touchdown run and the extra point would be good. On the Eagles final possession of the game, Domokos would find Meeks again for a 30-yard touchdown pass, the extra point was no good.
