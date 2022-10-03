x

Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas attempts a pass during the Eagles' win over Hector on Friday night.

 Elizabeth Fisher/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Christian Eagles rallied form a halftime deficit to beat Hector 34-30. With the win, the Eagles are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Hector led 23-14 at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.