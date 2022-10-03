The Conway Christian Eagles rallied form a halftime deficit to beat Hector 34-30. With the win, the Eagles are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Hector led 23-14 at halftime.
Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Aaron Lovelace rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries. He scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run.
Cooper Johnson caught six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.
Defensively, Miles Dickinson led the way with 8 1/2 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, a sack. He also had a forced fumble. Thomas Lee had 7 1/2 tackles. Coleton Loper and 8 1/2 tackles and broke up a pass. Bryce Keathley had 6 1/2 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery. Garrison Greer had 4 1/2 tackles. Brady Domokos had four tackles and an interception. Johnson also had an interception.
“We had the lead against Dierks, and I felt like we didn’t handle it great in the second half,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “This past Friday morning, we just talked about embracing the chaos and understanding the ebbs and flows of games, just thriving in that as opposed to trying to make plays.
“I thought we did that a lot better against Hector. We’re playing a team that was picked to win the conference. We could have come out in the second half and folded. We didn’t. We kept plugging. The kids made plays. Obviously, I was super proud of them.”
Conway Christian hosts Decatur this Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-6 in their return to 11-man football. Their only points of the season was a touchdown against Yellville-Summit. They give up an average of 50.3 points per game.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
