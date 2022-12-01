The Conway Christian School Eagles varsity girls defeated Pangburn 54-48 in a tight game that came down to the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, both teams remained scoreless for the first two minutes. To get Conway Christian going, Josie Williams caught fire and scored nine straight points. The score was 13-8 Conway Christian at the end of the first quarter.

