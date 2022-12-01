The Conway Christian School Eagles varsity girls defeated Pangburn 54-48 in a tight game that came down to the fourth quarter.
In the first quarter, both teams remained scoreless for the first two minutes. To get Conway Christian going, Josie Williams caught fire and scored nine straight points. The score was 13-8 Conway Christian at the end of the first quarter.
Pangburn came out in the second quarter hot, knocking down back-to-back three pointers. However, back to back two-point baskets by Conley Gibson would halt the Pangburn 6-0 run.
The Eagles ended the first half shooting the ball well, including two three-pointers extending their lead to 27-19 at halftime. In the third quarter, Pangburn would fight and claw their way back in the game, even after the Eagles pushed their lead to double digits early in the third quarter.
The Eagles only mustered eight points in the quarter, led by Mallory Malone two two-point baskets.
Pangburn cut the Eagles lead to one point at the end of the quarter, and the score was 35-34 in favor of the Eagles. Pangburn continued to fight for the lead in the fourth quarter, even tying the game with 6:50 left in the quarter.
However, the Eagles would not go down easily.
Conway Christian would score 20 points in the fourth quarter as four different Eagles would score points, including six straight points from Gibson.
The Eagles would hit on five of six free throws to ice the game at the end of the fourth quarter. The final score was 54-48.
Williams led Conway Christian in scoring with 20 points while also hitting on seven of eight total free throw attempts. Gibson also shot well for the Eagles, contributing 18 points as well as two three-pointers. Malone contributed 11 points for the Eagles. Brooklyn Pratt scored six points for Conway Christian as well.
