Conway Christian's Brooklyn Pratt recorded the third-known quadruple-double in state history Tuesday night against Mountain Pine.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Conway Christian sophomore guard Brooklyn Pratt achieved a rare feat in the Lady Eagles’ 63-43 win over Mountain Pine on Tuesday night.

Pratt recorded a quadruple-double in the victory. She scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, stole the ball 11 times and dished out 10 assists.

