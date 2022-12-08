Conway Christian sophomore guard Brooklyn Pratt achieved a rare feat in the Lady Eagles’ 63-43 win over Mountain Pine on Tuesday night.
Pratt recorded a quadruple-double in the victory. She scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, stole the ball 11 times and dished out 10 assists.
According to the Arkansas Activities Association record book, there had been only two reported quadruple-doubles in state history.
Janna Rose Case of Alpena had 35 points, 23 rebounds, 22 blocked shots and 10 steals in a game in 2011. Delanei Hurt of Westside Johnson County had 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in a game in 2015.
Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said Pratt was playing “exceptionally well” against Mountain Pine.
“I had no idea during the game that she was remotely close to having a quadruple-double,” he said. “I knew she was playing well. When the game was over, we got our stats back, sure enough, she had a quadruple-double.”
Conway Christian uses Hudl Assist to stat the game from the film.
“I had a parent a night of the game said that she thought Brooklyn was close to a quadruple-double,” Lynch said.
Lynch said he was proud of what Pratt accomplished.
“I’m really proud of her,” he said. “She’s so active on the court. She’s usually the smallest player on the court and leads us in a rebounding a lot.”
The Lady Eagles are currently 7-4, winners of three consecutive games. They are also 2-0 in conference play and ranked fifth in Class 2A by the Arkansas Sports Media poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
They are scheduled to host Magnet Cove tonight in a conference game at home.
“We’re starting to click a little bit,” Lynch said. “I put them through the gauntlet in the non-conference schedule the first three weeks of the season. Now, we’re getting in the habit playing every Tuesday and Friday with conference and figuring out what makes us go. At times, we look really fun to watch. At times, we look like we’ve got lots of things to work on. The girls are playing hard and playing together, trying to have a little fun.”
