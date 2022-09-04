Wins have been hard to come by for the Conway Christian Eagles in recent years, but they got an easy one Friday night.
Conway Christian routed Baptist Prep 47-0 in a game that was halted at halftime because of lighting.
Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed 6 of 8 passes of 62 yards. He rushed for 63 yards on 8 carries.
Cooper Johnson rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. He caught 2 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Brady Domokos rushed 9 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 53 yards touchdown pass from Hudson Welch on a double pass play.
Aaron Lovelace rushed 6 times for 25 yards a touchdown.
The Eagles also scored a defensive touchdown on an interception return by Brady Johnson, who had two picks in the game. Bryce Keathley also had an interception.
Conway Christian kicker Coleton Loper made five extra points.
The Eagles host Atkins this Friday at 7 p.m. The Red Devils are 0-2 after falling to Bigelow and Dover in the first two weeks of the season.
