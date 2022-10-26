With two weeks left in the football season, it’s getting into crunch time for many of our local schools.
The biggest game of the week is not in the largest classification. It’s in the smallest.
Conway Christian, which has struggled the past few years, is on the precipice of doing something special when it hosts Bigelow on Friday night.
Both teams enter the game undefeated in 2A-1 conference play at 4-0. The Panthers are 7-1 overall while the Eagles are 6-2.
Conway Christian has also won four consecutive games, including the past three by shutout. The Eagles intercepted six passes against Mountainburg last Friday, tying for second all-time in a game in state history, trailing only Magazine, which picked off seven passes in a game in 2008.
Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer expects a big crowd Friday night. Bigelow High School is only 16 miles from the Conway Christian campus.
My plan is to cover that game in person. I’ve always been partial to the smaller schools, like Class 2A and 3A, since my alma mater, Carlisle, has been a Class 2A power since 1989. There’s just something about the small schools appealing to me. Most of the players are playing both offense and defense, and they are working hard, if not harder, than some of the players at bigger schools.
So, if you’ve got nothing else to do on Friday night, come out to Conway Christian and watch what promises to be a great football game with a conference championship on the line.
Prayers for other communities
Conway High School is a member of the 7A-Central in football and the 6A-Central in all other sports. The last few days, I’ve heard about tragedies that occurred in fellow conference schools.
I won’t go into detail on those tragedies, but it did involve the loss of three teenage athletes.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the tragic events of the murder of two people in Conway, including Conway High School secretary Kori Bartholomew. This proves that life in fragile. And learning of what happened with the fellow 7A/6A-Central schools, just reinforced that.
So, if you are a praying person, please send up some for those schools and their families and teams. They will certainly need it.
Goal achieved
While the football regular season is almost over, I’m pretty proud of what we’e been able to accomplish at the Log Cabin Democrat.
My goal coming into this job was to cover all six football playing schools, and we’ve accomplished that. With the use of two freelance writers and several mamas helping out with photos, we have not missed covering a single football game during the 2022 season. The schools covered include, Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Mayflower, Quitman and Conway Christian.
Last Friday, I finally got to see the Mayflower Golden Eagles play in person. Win or lose, Coach Austin Emerson is always good to interview after a game. So many of the coaches I’ve encountered have appreciated the coverage we’ve given their student-athletes, teams and coaches this fall. And my next goal is attempt to cover basketball in a similar way.
In fact, we’ve been running briefs on the non-football playing schools Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola. I’m so very thankful for modern technology and the coaches being able to text me photos of their scorebooks and get as many names as possible in the paper.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
