In a conference battle of the Eagles, Conway Christian improved to 6-3 on the season with a 12-2 win over Cutter Morning Star on Thursday at Victory Field.
With the win, Conway Christian improves to 1-2 in 2A-5 action.
Conway Christian out-hit Cutter Morning Star 10-3 in the victory.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Conway Christian coach Parker Whitson said. “They are a young group that puts in a lot of hard work and time. It’s awesome to see it pay off.”
Conway Christian jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bryce Keathley singled to lead off the inning. He stole second base and scored on a double by Zaniel Dean. He and Brady Domokos both scored on wild pitches.
After a scoreless second inning, Conway Christian plated two runs in the third to lead 5-0. Domokos led off with a single and advance to second on an error. He stole third and scored on a single by Kade Williams, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.
After Cutter Morning Star scored two runs in the top of the fourth, Conway Christian scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to lead 7-2. Deagan Meeks scored on a single by Domokos in the fourth.
Williams scored on a ground out by Jace Reddin in the fifth.
Conway Christian erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by the 10-run rule. Dean, Domokos, Preston Elliott, Kyle Cain and Reddin scored in the sixth.
Xander Stone got the win for Conway Christian. He gave up two unearned runs in five innings of work. He struck out six. Eli Brannon pitched the sixth, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Domokos scored three runs to lead Conway Christian. He was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Deann was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Also getting hits were Keathley, Elliott, Williams, Cain, Stone and Meeks.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday when they play at Poyen in a conference game. The Indians are 4-6 on the season.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
