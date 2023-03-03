x

Conway Christian’s Josie Williams shoots for two against Des Arc in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament at Rector High School on Friday.

 Brandon Gibson / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Christian Lady Eagles advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 69-48 win over Des Arc on Friday at Rector High School.

Conway Christian will play Hector in the semifinals today at noon.

