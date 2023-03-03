The Conway Christian Lady Eagles advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 69-48 win over Des Arc on Friday at Rector High School.
Conway Christian will play Hector in the semifinals today at noon.
Conway Christian led 27-18 at halftime. Des Arc made a run in the third quarter, cutting Conway Christian’s lead to three at 36-33. Conway Christian’s Brooklyn Pratt scored four in a row then Josie Williams got a steal and layup to push the lead back to nine.
Des Arc never got any closer than seven points the remainder of the game.
Williams led Conway Christian with 30 points. Conley Gibson had 12. Brooklyn Pratt had 11. Mallory Malone had five. Kara Keathley scored four. Kate Scroggins had two. Lily Brister added a free throw.
