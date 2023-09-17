The Conway Christian Eagles continue to find ways to win.
Despite being down five starters, including two for the season, Conway Christian rallied from 14-8 deficit to beat the Dierks Outlaws 16-14 on the road Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Christian Eagles continue to find ways to win.
Despite being down five starters, including two for the season, Conway Christian rallied from 14-8 deficit to beat the Dierks Outlaws 16-14 on the road Friday night.
With the win, Conway Christian is now 4-0 on the season for the first time in school history.
Trailing 14-8 the entire second half, Conway Christian’s Brady Domokos scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the lead. They had a chance to increase their lead but a touchdown pass was negated by a penalty. Then the defense held off any Dierks’ rally to get the win.
“The one message that I would like to get across is that this has been one of those years where we have adversity every time we turn around,” Eagles coach Justin Kramer said. “We played the game without five key guys. The fact that someone keeps stepping up … they just keep coming together. It’s been fun to watch. It’s a total testament to them and their commitment to what we preach — we’re a team. We’ve got a lot of players who are all filling their roles. We tell them all the time to find a way to contribute, and they’ve done that.”
Conway Christian quarterback Xander Stone completed 11 of 19 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Cain caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Lovelace rushed for 58 yards on 16 carries.
The Conway Christian offense did give up five lost fumbles.
The Eagles go on the road this Friday against North Platte High School from Dearborn, Mo. The Panthers are 3-1 on the season.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.