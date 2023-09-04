The Conway Christian Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 48-7 win over Baptist Prep on Friday at Mission Field.
Conway Christian quarterback Xander Stone passed for 95 yards. Aaron Lovelace rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Brady Domokos had 67 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. He also had 61 years receiving.
Defensively, the Eagles had five interceptions — one each by Bryce Keathley, Brady Johnson, Kade Williams, Lucas Corbin and Jacques Keener.
Williams’ interception led to a crazy touchdown for the Eagles. After his pick, he fumbled the ball, but the Eagles forced Baptist Prep to fumble with Domokos picking up the ball and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown.
“Obviously, it’s a good place to be,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said of starting 2-0. “We’re still trying to get healthy, and we’ve got to clean some stuff up on offense.”
The Eagles have committed seven turnovers in two games — both victories.
“We obviously want to be better than that,” he said. “But if you make mistakes and win, then obviously that’s good. We’ll show up tomorrow and keep working on it.”
The Eagles hit the road this Friday to take on the Atkins Red Devils, who are 0-2 after losses to Bigelow and Dover.
There was no tie this time with Quitman and Hector.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-1 with a 42-28 win over the Wildcats on Friday night. A year ago, the game ended in a tie without overtime being played.
Quitman quarterback Jordan Moore-Payne rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a score.
Greyson Ealy caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Thurman rushed one time for a touchdown. He also passed for 68 yards.
Eli Hartman rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Quitman kicker Madison Harneck was 6 for 6 on extra points.
The Bulldogs play at Gentry this Friday. The Pioneers are 1-1 after losing to Pea Ridge last Friday.
