Conway Christian senior guard Josie Williams holds a basketball commemorating her 2,000th career point scored following the Lady Eagles' win over Magnet Cove on Friday.

Friday night was a historic night for Conway Christian senior guard Josie Williams.

Williams scored 23 points in the No. 2 Lady Eagles 74-26 win over Magnet Cove. The 23 points gave Williams exactly 2,000 for her four-year career.

