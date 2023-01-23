Friday night was a historic night for Conway Christian senior guard Josie Williams.
Williams scored 23 points in the No. 2 Lady Eagles 74-26 win over Magnet Cove. The 23 points gave Williams exactly 2,000 for her four-year career.
Williams, who signed with Harding University in the fall, scored nine points in the first, six in the second and eight in the third to match the 2,000-point mark.
Conway Christian led 30-3 after one quarter and 53-8 at halftime.
Conley Gibson scored 15 points on five three-pointers. Kara Keathley had nine points on three three-pointers. Brooklyn Pratt had eight. Lily Brister scored seven. Anna Hartley had five. Mallory Malone had four. Mary Helton had two. Shayna Trachte had one.
Conway Christian is now 18-5 overall and 11-0 in league play.
The Conway Christian Eagles lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Magnet Cove on Friday. The Panthers won 62-61.
The score was tied 40-40 after three quarters and 54-54 at the end of regulation.
Magnet Cove outscored Conway Christian 8-7 in the extra period. Miles Dickinson scored five of the Eagles’ seven points. Deagan Meeks scored the other two on free throws.
Cooper Ellis led Conway Christian with 22 points before fouling out. Jeryn Thomas had 14. Dickinson had 11. Meeks scored eight. Beau Higgins had four. Hudson Welch added two.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers fell to Alma 51-30 on Friday night.
Alma led 11-8 after one quarter and 28-17 at halftime.
The Lady Airedales pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Lady Panthers 23-13 in the final 16 minutes.
Jade Steele led Greenbrier with eight points. Annabeth McKenzie had seven. Ashlynn Minton had five. Korey Hughes had four. Destry Steele and Hallie Wharton had three points each.
