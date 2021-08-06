The Conway Christian Eagles are set to embark on coach Justin Kramer’s fourth season at the helm.
Kramer’s initial Eagles team went to the playoffs as Class 5-2A champions, but have struggled the past two years, winning four games in 2019 and then none last season.
However, the team started putting up a better fight after last season’s open date.
The Eagles lost their remaining games, but were competitive.
But, a small roster of 15 players will present a challenge.
The Eagles return players that rotated in different positions last season.
“Starters were kind of a stretch because we rotated them a lot,” Kramer said. “It will be tough. We have a lot of learning to do. This year helps a little bit. One thing that was a struggle last year was we had a large group of seniors, but they had followed some really good groups, but experience was kind of our difficulty or not getting to do team camps or 7-on-7. This year, it’s helped a little bit to actually go to some 7on-7’s a little bit to get some experience. Even though we’re thin, in some ways, we’ve got a little bit more experience because we were able to do more stuff.”
Kramer said he has three that will take snaps at quarterback, but two of those three will see time at running back as well.
“(Hayden Hall and Cooper Johnson)are both going to do it a bit,” he said. “Hayden Meeks will do it a bit too, so there will be three of them. The reality is, none of them are really quarterbacks. CJ’s really a receiver. Hayden Hall is really our best running back. Hayden Meeks is really a slot-type receiver, but he’s never played before. He probably throws better than any of them. The other two are our two best runners.
“The one that plays quarterback will be working with the other one as part of the run game, so it’s going to be very non-traditional for us, for me especially in what we’re going to be doing and what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re going to play to our strengths the best we can and give them an opportunity to compete as best we can.”
Kramer is pretty confident in the run game, though, if the line opens holes.
“I think our two running backs are pretty good,” he said. “If we could block for them and create some quick passing stuff to get them some opportunities, I think they can make some plays. Defense is going to be tough for us with so few kids and smaller size. Taking care of the ball and being productive in the run game is going to be huge for us. I think we can do that. I would consider that a strength considering if we can get some line stuff figured out.”
An addition that the Eagles will not see this year, but future Eagles will attend a new high school with a new weight and locker room.
“Hopefully it will be done this time next year,” Kramer said. “That will help. That’s the great thing about a school like ours. You have these struggles (low numbers), which is new for me because I’ve been 5A for years before I got here. Player numbers were never a thing. Not being able to do anything about it has been frustrating because we don’t have kids walking the halls that need to be playing. They’re just not here and have never been here.
“The great thing about it with a school like this is they’re so committed to the kids’ growth and providing what they can for the kids. The school, the weight room, that’s what all this stuff is about. The kids that we have coming up, we as a school want them to be successful. If kids want to come here to be a part of a school like ours then great. If not, then whatever. Trying to have facilities and stuff to give them an opportunity to be successful, they’re very supportive of that.”
The Eagles kick off this season Sept. 3 at home against Baptist Prep, followed by a road game at Atkins.
CCS remains on the road Sept. 17 against Perryville, before playing the Class 4-2A conference opener at home against Quitman.
The schedule will continue at Hector on Oct. 1, followed by a home contest against J.C. Westside.
The Eagles then hit the road OCt. 15 to Yellville-Summit before returning home the following Friday to play Mountainburg.
The penultimate game will be a home contest against Magazine before rounding out the schedule at Bigelow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.