The Conway Christian Eagles and St. Joseph Bulldogs split a golf match at the Links at Cadron Valley on Thursday.
Conway Christian won the girls match with a score of 129. St. Joseph finished at 147.
St. Joseph’s Presli Webb was the medalist, shooting 34. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier shot 47. Avery White and Allie Evans each shot 64.
Gracie Hubbard led Conway Christian, shooting 35. Kara Keathley shot 41. Isabella Goss shot 53.
In boys action, St. Jospeh beat Conway Christian 131-158.
Logan Bruich had the top score for St. Joseph, shooting 41. Matt Seiter shot 44. Brendan Maker shot 46. Andrew Skinner shot 50.
Conway Christian’s Luke Kinley was the medalist, shooting 38. Luke Usury shot 56. Parker Nash shot 64.
Conway golf
Conway hosted the Centennial Bank Wampus Cat Invitational Aug. 16 at Centennial Valley County Club.
The Lady Wampus Cats finished second to Hot Springs Lakeside. Conway shoot259. Lakeside won with a 237.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yank was the medalist, shooting 66. Tori Worley was 10th at 96. Presley Sublett was 11th at 97. Bella Leach was 12th at 98. Sarah Tinsley was 17th at 107. Josie Ghormley was 18th at 108, Ava Hamilton was 21st at 115. Abbey Schrick was 26th at 129.
The Wampus Cats won the boys invitational, shooting 297. Cabot was second at 310. Bryant was third at 340.
Conway’s JP McCarron was second at 73. Blane Burk was third at 74. Collin Spangler and Yinta Yang tied for fourth at 75. Hunter Lieblong tied for 12th at 86. Noah Foster was 19th at 89, Merek MacKenzie was 21sth at 91. Daxton Dislike was 22nd at 93. Tripp Wagnon was 24th at 96.
The Lady Wampus Cats won a match at the Conway Country Club with Cabot on Wednesday.
Conway shot 268. Cabot shot 289.
Yinyoe Yang was the medalist, shooting 72. Worley was fourth, shooting 94. Leach was fifth, shooting 102. Tinsley and Ghormely tied for sixth, shooting 103. Sublett was eighth, shooting 106. Hamilton was ninth, shooting 123. Schrick was 12th, shooting 130.
Cabot won the boys match, shooting 305. Conway finished at 317.
Spangler was third, shooting 75. Burk and Yinta Yang tied for seventh at 80. Foster was 10th at 81. Libeling was 11th at 82. MacKenzie was 12th at 84. McCarron and Daxton Dismuke tied for 15th at 86. Wagnon was 18th at 118.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
