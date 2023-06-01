Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of features on the Faulkner County athletes selected for the high school all-star games later this month.

To cap off a tremendous season where she was one of the most prolific scorers in the state, Conway Christian’s Josie Williams was selected to play for the West squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 24 at the Farris Center in Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.