Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of features on the Faulkner County athletes selected for the high school all-star games later this month.
To cap off a tremendous season where she was one of the most prolific scorers in the state, Conway Christian’s Josie Williams was selected to play for the West squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 24 at the Farris Center in Conway.
Williams, who averaged 22.2 points per game, led the Lady Eagles to a 32-6 record and a Class 2A state runner-up finish during the 2022-23 season.
“To be recognized with these other great players that I respect is a very high honor,” Williams said. “I am excited to represent my school during this fun event.”
Williams started playing basketball “officially” when she was 6.
“Playing basketball for Conway Christian was, overall, one of the most impactful experiences I have ever gone through,” Williams said. “It not only helped to shape me into the athlete that I am today, but it forced me to mature and step up on the court at a younger age than others to work through hardships that shaped me into the player and person I am today.”
Williams was coached by her father in elementary school before starting to play for Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch in the eighth grade.
“Before he coached me, he coached my older brother for two seasons,” Williams said of Lynch. “Over the eight years of basketball at Conway Christian, I have formed some very special relationships and have gotten the opportunity to be impacted and impact many people that I would have not crossed paths with otherwise.
“Conway Christian offered me, not only the opportunity to play basketball but to use my talents to glorify the Lord and His kingdom and bring others to know him through something I love.
“Being able to take the floor with the world ‘Christian’ on my chest is a special opportunity that brought a deeper meaning to the game of basketball, and I was blessed to be able to do that for eight years. Wearing that jersey gave me the opportunity to use the gifts and talents that the Lord blessed me with and immediately turn hem to Him and represent Him in a way that glorifies His kingdom to hopefully bring others to know him.”
Lynch said Williams being selected for the all-star game is a great reward for the outstanding season she had.
“I’m excited for her to get the opportunity that not many athletes get that honor,” he said.
Williams said losing to Mt. Vernon-Enola in the state championship game still hurts.
“We beat them by double digits the week before in the regional championship,” she said. “Going into the season, we knew we had a shot at the title. I am still very proud of my team and the work we put in throughout the year despite falling short of the championship.
“Throughout the season, we wet through a few rough patches within the team, and it took a lot of perseverance to get through those times and come out a better team because of it. We had incredible support from the parents and community the entire season, and it was easy to see how our success brought unity across the campus of Conway Christian.”
Williams also played other sports, including volleyball, cheer, golf, softball and track at Conway Christian. She won two state titles on the golf team.
Williams will continue her playing career at Harding University in Searcy.
“Harding was the very first school to offer me a scholarship when I was in the ninth grade,” she said. “I have always been pretty familiar with the university because of the team camps our school attends there and with how many activities they have on campus every summer. I was so thankful for the opportunity, and I was so so thankful for the opportunity.”
Williams said she took several visits to schools across the country before deciding on Harding.
“The Lord led us straight back to Harding and made it clear that Harding is where I belonged to begin this next chapter of life,” she said. “It was a long, exciting, but stressful journey to conclude my basketball career where it all started. My family and I feel very confident that Harding is where the Lord wants me, and we are all excited to see what these next few years are going to look like as much a great university with an amazing program.”
