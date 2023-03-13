HOT SPRINGS — While it was not the ending that Conway Christian and its star player Josie Williams wanted in the Class 2A state championship game, there’s no doubting that Williams is an elite player.

While being guarded with a non-traditional defense, Williams scored 26 points, dished out three assists and had two steals while playing all 32 minutes as the Lady Eagles lost to Mt. Vernon-Enola 55-45 in the championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

