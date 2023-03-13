HOT SPRINGS — While it was not the ending that Conway Christian and its star player Josie Williams wanted in the Class 2A state championship game, there’s no doubting that Williams is an elite player.
While being guarded with a non-traditional defense, Williams scored 26 points, dished out three assists and had two steals while playing all 32 minutes as the Lady Eagles lost to Mt. Vernon-Enola 55-45 in the championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.
“She’s seen that since I’ve had her in the eighth grade and probably even before that,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “We were prepared for it. They didn’t play a bunch of it the first two times we played. We were expecting it with the way Josie had played last week. We thought we’d see it early and often, and we did.”
Williams said she’s “pretty used to it.”
“I think we executed pretty well on offense,” she said. “They just made a few more shots than we did at the end and shut the door for us with those free throws. Credit to them for making plays and coming out on top.”
Williams will continue her playing career next season at Harding University in Searcy.
