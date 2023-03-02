x

Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch talks to his team during the second game of the season Nov. 11 against Conway in the Dandra Thomas Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena. Conway Christian plays Des Arc today in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state tournament at Rector High School. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

RECTOR – If the Conway Christian Lady Eagles are to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinals, they will have to beat a very good Des Arc Lady Eagles team.

The Battle of the Lady Eagles takes place today at 1 p.m. at Rector High School.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

