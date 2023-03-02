RECTOR – If the Conway Christian Lady Eagles are to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinals, they will have to beat a very good Des Arc Lady Eagles team.
The Battle of the Lady Eagles takes place today at 1 p.m. at Rector High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Cloudy and windy with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 4:35 am
RECTOR – If the Conway Christian Lady Eagles are to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinals, they will have to beat a very good Des Arc Lady Eagles team.
The Battle of the Lady Eagles takes place today at 1 p.m. at Rector High School.
Conway Christian beat Life Way Christian 56-32 on Tuesday. Des Arc beat Horatio 57-47 on Wednesday. Conway Christian is now 30-5 on the season. Des Arc is 18-5.
“They are really solid,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said of Des Arc. “They start five seniors and bring a really talented freshman off the bench. They are going to present some challenges and play really hard and really physical and fast. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball and keeping them off the boards as best we can.”
In Des Arc’s win over Horatio, Gabi Berry led the way with 19 points. Harleigh Holloway had 18.
In Conway Christian’s win over Life Way, Josie Williams led her team with 21 points. Conley Gibson had 15.
“Our girls’ vibe has been really good for the past three weeks,” Lynch said. “They are balancing having fun and understanding that there is a mission to go accomplish. That hasn’t changed, so hopefully we show up ready to roll for another one.”
The winner will play in the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday at noon. The state championship game is March 11 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs at 11:30 a.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.