North Little Rock may only be 2-2 this season as it meets Conway on Friday night, but Conway coach Keith Fimple knows it will be a tough game.
The No. 2 Wildcats host the Charging Wildcats at John McConnell Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’ve got tremendous athletes,” Fimple said. “They are very tough individuals. Very well coached. They’ve always been a factor in 7A for the last 25 years it seems like. So, you’ve got two great communities, two great public schools. And it’s going to be a great atmosphere. That is what you want in the 7A-Central.”
Fimple likened the rivalry to what someone might see in Class 4A and lower where the communities come out in droves to watch a high school football game.
“I think it means a lot to these communities,” he said. “In general, it’s all sports. It just happens to be football right now. They support them all heavily. There will be people all over the place. That’s what you want. You want your kids to play in big games. It just happens to be in your conference.”
The one thing that Fimple has always stressed is the mentality of his players, not caring who is lining up across from them.
“We preach it where you are not necessarily worried about who lines up across form us,” he said. “We work really hard on ourselves and the mentality to carry ourselves every week the same way. It’s a standard that we’ve done over the last couple of years here to play every game, no matter who it is across there. We want to play at a high level.”
Fimple said the Charging Wildcats are athletic, fast and strong.
“We’ve got to be able to match that,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to hold our mentality. There’s going to be adversity in this game. And just like anytime you get two fighters going at each other, there’s going to be a couple of punches slipped here and there. What I mean by that is there is going to be a difference with two or three plays, and it’s who is going to make those plays and who’s not that usually makes the difference in these games right here. We’ve got to make those types of plays when the time comes.
“If something messes up, go on to the next play. That’s the way you have to play against these guys.”
The Wampus Cats are led offensively by quarterback Donovyn Omolo and running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr. Omolo has passed for 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games. Carr has rushed for 455 yards and five scores in four games.
Conway’s defense has been playing better as of late. After giving up 35 points in the season opener against Bentonville, the Wampus Cats have given up only 34 points since, including 20 against Ouachita Parish two weeks ago.
“I think they’ve grown a little bit,” Fimple said. “We’ve had to do a lot of adjustments during first quarters and halftimes because of what we’re seeing. I think a lot of that has to do with our offense. People play us differently. I think they’ve grown every week. I think they’ve had a great mentality. I think it’s part of the process of practice. They’ve had some good practices the last two or three weeks. They’ve just got to keep that same mentality and the practice will carry over to games.”
North Little Rock started the season 0-2 with losses to Little Rock Catholic and Fayetteville before beating Little Rock Parkview 28-27 in overtime and Little Rock Central 53-8 last week.
“We’ve got to get some positive things going for our offense early,” North Little Rock Randy Sandefur said, referring to the Conway game. “I respect Conway a ton. I know they are going to be ready to play. They do everything well. Keith and his staff do a great job.
“I like our guys too. Our coaches work extremely hard, trying to get our guys ready. We’ll get on the bus and go over there and see what happens.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
