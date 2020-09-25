The Conway Lady Cats varsity and junior varsity teams keep rolling as they both picked up wins over Bryant’s varsity and JV squads Thursday.
The Lady Cats varsity team swept Bryant in straight sets of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-18 to improve to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in 6A Central play.
Madison Holloway led Conway with 10 kills and three blocks, while Abby Masters tallied 18 assists and Karis Scott recorded four aces and 17 digs.
The Conway JV also swept the Bryant JV team with straight set wins of 25-15 and 25-20 to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Olivia Harris led the team in kills with 14, while Kenley Jordan dished out 13 assists.
Emma Frazier tallied two assists, while Harris had seven digs and Saniyah Rippond recorded one block.
Both teams will host Little Rock Southwest Tuesday if LRSW returns to school next week.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets against Russellville as the Cyclones swept Vilonia 25-11, 25-21 and 25-18.
The Lady Eagles host Mountain Home on Tuesday.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles picked up another win as they are rolling through the season.
CCS swept Atkins in straight set wins of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14.
The Lady Cats return to play in a road contest against England on Sept. 29.
