Conway Corp recently presented four Conway High School seniors with $500 scholarships for their performance in the classroom and in their individual competitive arenas.
Ella Boudrie was named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. Boudrie, a four-year letter winner in soccer, finished with a 4.48 GPA and as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. She will attend the University of Florida and major in political science.
Charlie Meek was awarded the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Meek was a multi-sport letter winner for the Wampus Cats, four-years in cross country, three-years in track and swim and one-year in tennis. He finished with a 4.44 GPA and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Mississippi State University.
Chloe Clardy was selected by Conway High coaches as the Ruth Doyle Award winner as the outstanding female athlete. Clardy was named Most Valuable Player in the 2023 Arkansas Activities Association 6A State Championship game, leading the Lady Cats to the title. She finished her career as the Lady Cats single-season scoring record holder and the program’s all-time leading scoring. She earned all-conference and all-state selections all four years of her career and twice was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas. Clardy finished with a 4.0 GPA and will attend college and continue her basketball career at Stanford University.
The outstanding male athlete of the year, the Frank E. Robins Award, was presented to Will Childers following a vote of coaches at Conway High. He competed in soccer and was named Most Valuable Player in the 2022 and 2023 AAA 6A State Championship games, leading the Wampus Cats to back-to-back championships. He finished with a 3.76 GPA and plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University where he will continue his soccer career.
“Promoting education has been important to Conway Corp since the beginning of our company,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “We are proud of the academic achievements of these students and are pleased to provide scholarships to help further their education.”
Conway Corp has been providing scholarships to Wampus Cat senior student-athletes since 2001 and has awarded more than $31,000.
