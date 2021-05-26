Conway Corp recently presented three Conway High School seniors with scholarships for their performance in the classroom and on the field during the 2020-2021 school year.
Maggie Batson was honored as the Ruth Doyle Award winner as the outstanding female athlete, finishing her high school athletic career as a three-year letter winner in golf and a four-year letter winner in soccer.
Batson was also named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year as the female athlete with the highest GPA. She was presented $1,000 in scholarships from Conway Corp for her achievements.
The Male Scholar Athlete of the Year is Gunter Campbell. Campbell was a member of both the cross country and track teams at Conway High School and will receive a $500 scholarship for finishing with the highest GPA among male athletes.
The outstanding male athlete of the year, the Frank E. Robins Award, was presented to Cade Swindle.
He is a three sport letter winner for the Wampus Cats, earning four letters in cross country, three letters in track and two in basketball. Swindle was awarded a $500 scholarship.
“Promoting education has been important to Conway Corp since the beginning of our company,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “We are proud of the academic and athletic achievements of these students and are pleased to provide scholarships to help further their education.”
Conway Corp began its partnership with Wampus Cat athletics in 2001. Over the last two decades the company has produced more than 250 broadcasts and awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships for Conway High student-athletes.
