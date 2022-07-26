Scholarship recipients

Allison Ross, Madison Holloway, Manny Smith and Simon Marotte, 2022 graduates of Conway High School, recently received $500 scholarships from Conway Corp for their performances in the classroom as well as in their athletic endeavors.

 Submitted

Conway Corp recently presented four Conway High School seniors with $500 scholarships for their performance in the classroom and in their individual competitive arenas.

Allison Ross was named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She is a four-year letter winner in soccer and finished with a GPA of 4.50 and is co-valedictorian for the Class of 2022. She will attend Hendrix College and continue her soccer playing career.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.