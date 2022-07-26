Conway Corp recently presented four Conway High School seniors with $500 scholarships for their performance in the classroom and in their individual competitive arenas.
Allison Ross was named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She is a four-year letter winner in soccer and finished with a GPA of 4.50 and is co-valedictorian for the Class of 2022. She will attend Hendrix College and continue her soccer playing career.
Simon Marotte, a four-year letterman in swim, was named Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He finished his high school career with a GPS of 4.50 and is co-valedictorian of the Class of 2033. Simon will attend Princeton University.
Madison Holloway was selected by the Conway High coaches as the Ruth Doyle Award winner as the outstanding female athlete. She was a two-sport athlete for the Lady Cats, earning letters in volleyball and track. In volleyball, she twice earned all-conference and all-state honors and finished her career as the school record holder in blocks. On the track she was all-state and all-conference all four years at Conway High. In her senior season she won the state championship in long jump and finished second in the high jump. She will attend college and continue her track career at Arkansas State University.
The outstanding male athlete of the year, the Frank E. Robins award, was presented to Manny Smith following a vote of coaches at Conway High. He competed in football and track his sophomore and junior seasons and focused on football exclusively in his senior year. Manny was selected to participate in the Arkansas Activities Association’s All-Star game and was a Landers Award nominee. He earned all-state and all-conference honors. He will continue his career in football at the University of Central Arkansas.
“Promoting education has been important to Conway Corp since the beginning of our company,” said Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll. “We are proud of the academic achievements of these students and are pleased to provide scholarships to help further their education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.