Conway Corp begins its’ 22nd season broadcasting Conway High football on Friday 2 when Conway hosts Bentonville.

Each week, the broadcast will feature a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. leading to kickoff at 7 p.m. Games will be broadcast on Conway Corp cable channel 5 and 585 and streamed at ConwayCorp.com/WC2GO.

