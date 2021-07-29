Starting Aug. 1, Conway Corp Channel 5 and 585 will showcase Wampus Cat Classics with a game from each year with the exception of the 2004 and 2009 seasons.
The series will play each game at 7 p.m. nearly every night until Aug. 26 with the 2021 Wampus Cats kicking off the season at Fayetteville on Aug. 27.
Aug. 2 will kick off the series with a game from 2001 against Fort Smith Southside, followed by a 2002 game against North Little Rock on Aug. 3.
Aug. 4 will feature a game from 2003 against Cabot, while Aug. 5 will feature a game from 2005 against Searcy.
The Aug. 6 game is from 2006 against Russellville, while the next game, a 2007 matchup against Pine Bluff, will air Aug. 9.
A game from 2008 against Little Rock Central will air on Aug. 10, while a 2010 game against Russellville will be played Aug. 12.
Aug. 12 will feature a game from 2012 against Cabot, while Aug. 13 will feature a 2014 game against Greenwood.
The Aug. 16 game is from 2015 against Springdale, while the next game, a 2016 matchup against Little Rock Central, will air Aug. 17.
A game from 2017 against Bentonville West will air Aug. 18, while a 2018 game against Little Rock Catholic will air on Aug. 19.
Aug. 20 will feature a 2019 game against Fort Smith Northside, while Aug. 23 will begin a trio of 2020 games to air until Aug. 26, which will start with last year’s game against Fayetteville.
The penultimate game on the schedule will be last year’s game against Christian Brothers, which will air on Aug. 25, while the final game will air Aug. 26 against Cabot in a 2020 shootout.
