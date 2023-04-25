The Conway Wampus Cats clinched the 6A-Central conference soccer title with a 3-2 win over Jonesboro on Monday at John McConnell Stadium.

Conway is 11-0 in league play. The Wampus Cats have 33 points with three games to play. Bryant is in second place with 20 points. Little Rock Catholic is in third with 19 points.

