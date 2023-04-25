The Conway Wampus Cats clinched the 6A-Central conference soccer title with a 3-2 win over Jonesboro on Monday at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway is 11-0 in league play. The Wampus Cats have 33 points with three games to play. Bryant is in second place with 20 points. Little Rock Catholic is in third with 19 points.
“Jonesboro is a very good team and have been a tough game for everyone in our conference,” Conway coach Matthew Page said.
Conway trailed 1-0 before Will Childers scored with less than a minute left in the first half to tie it 1-1.
Conway scored two quick goals to start the second half. Childers and Tyson Turnage each scored to give the Wampus Cats a 3-1 lead.
Xander Williams had two assists in the victory.
Jonesboro’s final goal came on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left.
The conference title is Conway’s third consecutive.
“This team has come back from losing their first two games [one was a benefit scrimmage] to go on a 15-game winning streak so far,” Page said. “I’m proud of this collective team, and it’s nice to have the program at a stable spot right now.”
Lady Wampus Cats
Conway beat Jonesboro 3-1 to improve to 8-0-3 in the 6A-Central.
Conway has 24 points, trailing first-place Little Rock Central, which has 30 points.
In the win over Jonesboro, Conway took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dekeria Carter. Haley Nichols played a great ball for Carter to run onto. She rounded the keeper to finish the goal with an empty net.
Nichols then scored on a shot from 25 yards out, which just went under the crossbar.
“It was a great goal, which she deserves because she has played very well in our last few games,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said.
DeStefano said the second half was physical.
“Jonesboro picked up two yellow cards for bad folks on Lily Boudrie,” DeStefano said.
Jonesboro cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second half.
“Emily Huffman made a big save shortly after they scored,” DeStefano said. “The shot was low to her right, which kept us in the lead.
“That gave us a lift, and we went onto score a third goal after we put Dekeria in behind to make it 3-1 with about five minutes left.”
