Playing for first place in the 6A Central, Bryant escaped Conway with a 6-4 win Tuesday at Wampus Cat Stadium.
Senior Ben Weese toed the rubber for Conway (16-5, 6-2 6A Central) the pivotal conference matchup and worked five innings of shutout baseball.
Weese dominated early, but it wasn’t until his pitch count was ramping up in the sixth inning that he started to run into trouble.
Leading off the top of the sixth for Bryant was Austin Ledbetter, who worked two walks in his previous at bats.
Ledbetter took his base after the fifth pitch in his at-bat resulted in him walking for the third time in the contest. Ledbetter had one official at-bat on the day, which resulted in a pop up to home plate.
Bryant’s next batter Connor Martin grounded a ball to short, which was bobbled, resulting in an error, allowing Ledbetter to advance and Martin to reach instead of a twin killing.
Weese got pinch hitter Aiden Adams to strike out, Weese’s seventh on the day, to record the first out.
Then, trouble came for Weese.
An RBI single to shallow left allowed Ledbetter to score, while Martin scored after Blaine Sears knocked a two-RBI double off the wall in left-center, bringing the score to 3-2 in Bryant’s favor.
One batter later, Ryan Riggs blasted a three-run shot to right-center field to give the Hornets a 6-2 lead, which also spelled the end of Weese’s day.
In total, he threw 107 pitches across 5.2 innings, while striking out nine batters, walking three, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits.
Weese was relieved by Austin Rainey, who got Ledbetter to pop up to catcher to end the sixth inning with the damage done and Conway trailing by four heading into the final two innings.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Wampus Cats put together a rally of their own, scoring a pair of runs on four hits.
Conway’s three-hole hitter Cameron Leach led off the inning with a ground out to third, while Anthony Snyder followed with a single through the left side.
Hugh Hill struck out to result in the second out of the inning and then it was rally time for Conway.
Rainey singled up the middle, followed by an RBI single to center field by Kyler Spencer to score Snyder.
Zach Szuba then knocked Rainey home on an RBI single through the left side, cutting Bryant’s lead down to 6-4.
Sam Gregg worked a two-out walk, but the rally ended with Will Hathcote relieving Hornets starter Turner Seelinger and striking out Logan French looking.
Both teams were retired in order to end the seventh with Conway flying out twice and then striking out to end the game in the seventh.
Earlier in the game, the Wampus Cats scored their first two runs in the bottom of the third after Szuba was hit by a pitch.
He scored on an RBI double by French one batter later.
French then scored on an error at shortstop.
Weese took the loss, while Seelinger got the win for Bryant.
Seelinger gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Conway plays Bauxite in a nonconference contest Thursday before traveling Friday to Little Rock Southwest.
