In two previous Arkansas Sports Media Poll, the Conway Wampus Cats found themselves sitting ahead of Cabot.
The two schools have seemingly been connected in the polls throughout this season.
In this week’s iteration, Cabot edges Conway, getting 50 more points in the poll to secure the sixth spot, while the Wampus Cats trade places with the Panthers for the seventh spot in the overall and 7A top 5 polls.
Conway finally played its first game last Friday since beating Jonesboro on Sept. 11.
The Wampus Cats fought hard, but ultimately fell to North Little Rock at home 39-37.
The loss occurred in Conway’s first conference game of the season after the inaugural game against Little Rock Southwest was canceled due to COVID reasons at the Little Rock school.
The Wampus Cats are now 2-2 on the season with the first loss of the season coming against No. 2 Bentonville on Sept. 4.
Meanwhile, Cabot has yet to lose a game.
The Panthers were scheduled to play their second conference game of the season against Little Rock Southwest, but again for COVID reasons, the game was canceled.
Instead of taking the week off, Cabot matched up with Tennessee-Collierville and escaped with a seven-point win.
The Panthers have played a conference game and beat Little Rock Catholic 31-21 in the contest.
Cabot and Conway will play each other Friday as the Wampus Cats travel to Cabot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.