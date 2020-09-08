Two weeks into high school football season and there has already been plenty of movement in the Arkansas Sports Media Polls.
Conway finds itself in both the overall and 7A polls and is the lone local school finding itself on these rankings.
Last week, Conway climbed to fifth in the overall poll and fourth in the 7A poll, but after a 47-21 loss to No. 2 Bentonville at home last Friday, the Wampus Cats fell to ninth in the overall poll and fifth in the 7A poll.
Conway was leapfrogged by Cabot, who has started the season 2-0, in both polls.
The eighth spot in the overall poll pits the Wampus Cats two spots ahead of their preseason ranking of 10th.
Conway travels Friday to take on the 6A’s No. 4 team Jonesboro.
High School Football
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Pol
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 206 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 2 01 3
4. Greenwood 1-0 148 4
5. Pulaski Academy 1-0 130 6
6. LR Christian 2-0 97 7
7. Cabot 2-0 79 NR
8. Conway 1-1 74 5
9. Bentonville West 1-1 50 NR
10. Benton 0-1 45 8
Others receiving votes: Joe T. Robinson 23, Springdale Har-Ber 22, Fayetteville 21, Wynne 13, FS Northside 4, Arkadelphia 3, Jonesboro 3, Harding Academy 3, Fordyce 2, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 90 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 84 3
4. Cabot 2-0 26 NR
5. Conway 1-1 23 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 16, Fayetteville 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3, FS Northside 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (21) 1-0 121 1
2. Benton (4) 0-1 78 2
3. Lake Hamilton 1-0 73 4
4. Jonesboro 1-1 58 3
5. LR Parkview 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Van Buren 7, Pine Bluff 4, West Memphis 2.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy 18) 1-0 118 1
2. LR Christian (7) 2-0 107 2
3. Wynne 2-0 60 4
4. Harrison 2-0 34 3
5. White Hall 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Texarkana 22, Camden Fairview 4, Maumelle 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Valley View 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (21) 1-1 121 1
2. Arkadelphia (3) 2-0 75 3
3. Nashville (1) 1-1 66 2
4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 63 4
5. Pocahontas 2-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 15, Ozark 11, Stuttgart 5, Crossett 2, Ashdown 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (19) 1-0 117 1
2. Prescott (5) 1-0 95 2
3. Newport 2-0 61 4
4. Booneville 2-0 36 NR
5. Rison (1) 0-1 19 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 18, Osceola 17, Camden Harmony Grove 6, Jessieville 3, McGehee 2, Baptist Prep 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (18) 1-0 118 1
2. Junction City (5) 1-1 94 2
3. Gurdon (1) 1-0 58 3
4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 54 4
5. Magnet Cove 2-0 35 5
Others receiving votes: Earle 4, McCrory 3, Poyen 2, Clarendon 1, Bigelow 1, Foreman 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.