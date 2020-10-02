For the most part, area high school volleyball teams had success in another round of conference action.
The Conway Lady Cats were back in action Thursday after having Tuesday off because of positive COVID tests at Little Rock Southwest.
The off night didn’t fare well for the Lady Cats as they fell in straight sets to North Little Rock on the road.
Conway (7-3, 6-2 6A Central) put up a fight, falling 25-23, 32-30 and 35-19.
Naomi Young and Madison Holloway led the Lady Cats with seven kills each.
Abby Masters and Olivia Wiedower each recorded 13 assists, Kennedi Wyrick finished with two aces and 13 digs, while Holloway finished with two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team fared better, beating the North Little Rock team in three sets.
The JV team took the first set 25-21, but fell in the second set 25-23, pushing to a third set.
In the final set, the Lady Cats JV squad took the match 17-15.
Peyton Sedlacek recorded 11 kills and four aces, while Kenley Jordan dished out 19 assists.
Madison McKoin had nine dig and Kayla Smith and Saniyah Rippond recorded one block each. The Lady Cats will host Cabot on Tuesday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a 3-1 win over Van Buren on the road.
Greenbrier will host Van Buren on Tuesday.
It took the Vilonia Lady Eagles five sets to record a victory at home against Alma.
The Lady Eagles picked up a 25-23 win over the Airedalettes to kick things off, but fell in the next two matches 28-26 and 25-22.
Vilonia bounced back for a 26-16 set four win before closing it out and convincing 25-9 set five win to close out the match.
The Lady Eagles travel Tuesday to Alma for a rematch.
Quitman came away with a sweep over Salem on Thursday, with set wins of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20.
Quitman will host Alpena on Tuesday.
