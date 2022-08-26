The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team fell to Benton in five games Thursday night. The scores were 24-26, 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-10.
Conway’s Emily Zimmerman had six kills. Olivia Wiedower had 17 assists and five aces. Kenley Jordan had 13 assists. Kim Quinit had 13 digs. Taylor Tinlsey had 2 blocks.
“We knew going into it, that this was going to be a fight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Benton is a solid team with lots of great players. They pushed us, and we have some things we need to work on.”
Conway is playing in the Early Bird Invitational at Bentonville today.
“We are hoping to come out strong and do well at the tournament,” Crow said.
Conway won the junior varsity match 23-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Lauren Goforth had five kills. Tate Jones had nine assists. Ella White and Brooklyn Ferguson each had an ace. Carly Pate had 10 digs. Alivia Cox had three digs.
