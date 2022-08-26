The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team fell to Benton in five games Thursday night. The scores were 24-26, 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-10.

Conway’s Emily Zimmerman had six kills. Olivia Wiedower had 17 assists and five aces. Kenley Jordan had 13 assists. Kim Quinit had 13 digs. Taylor Tinlsey had 2 blocks.

