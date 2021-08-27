Week 0 of the high school football kicked off Friday night as three area teams were in action.
Mayflower was scheduled to play Central Arkansas Christian on Friday, but that game has moved to Week 3 because of COVID issues in the Mayflower program.
The Conway Wampus Cats traveled to northwest Arkansas to take on Fayetteville.
While the game started out well for Conway, it took a downturn as the Wampus Cats lost 41-24 to the Bulldogs.
Conway kicker Adrian Mejia scored the first points of the 2021 season for the Wampus Cats as he split the uprights on a 23-yard field goal just shy of three minutes into the first quarter.
Fayetteville senior Phillip Sategna put the first touchdown on the board as he broke an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to put Fayetteville up 7-3 with 8:35 left in the first.
Conway senior Manny Smith answered with an 82-yard rushing touchdown off a direct snap in which he bobbled the high snap, picked it up and ran toward the Wampus Cat sideline for the score.
With Conway up 10-7, it added to its lead as Smith ran for another touchdown, this time from 17 yards out.
The touchdown was set up by a Wampus Cat interception.
Smith appeared injured on the tackle and would not return in the game.
Sategna scored for the second time on the night as he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-14.
Fayetteville scored another touchdown on a quarterback keeper to take the lead at 21-17 before Sategna added a third touchdown, this time from 1 yard out.
The score was Fayetteville 28, Conway 17 with 9:39 left in the first half.
Wampus Cat junior Jamarion “Boogie” Carr pulled Conway within four on a 26-yard rushing touchdown with 8:15 left in the first half, but that would be the Wampus Cats’ last score in the game.
Fayetteville added a pair of touchdowns through the air to close out the game and come away with a 41-24 win over Conway.
The Wampus Cats will travel back to northwest Arkansas next Friday as they take on the reigning 7A West champion Bentonville Tigers.
In Beebe, the Greenbrier Panthers got their season off on the right foot as they took down the Badgers 45-17.
Greenbrier senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox got the Panthers on the board nearly midway through the first quarter on an 8-yard quarterback keeper.
Beebe answered with an 18-yard field goal before Greenbrier junior Carter McElhany had a huge kickoff return, which set up a 9-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Elijah Weaver, making the score 14-3 with 9:56 left to go in the first half.
The Badgers pulled within four after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown pass before Wilcox and McElhany connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Wilcox once again ran for an 8-yard touchdown to make the score 28-10 in the third.
A Greenbrier field goal made the score 31-10 before Wilcox connected with senior wide receiver Thatcher Strack on a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Wilcox then capped off Greenbrier’s scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 45-10.
Beebe added a touchdown late, but it wasn’t enough.
Greenbrier stays on the road next Friday as it travels to Batesville.
