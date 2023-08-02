The Conway American Legion senior baseball team lost twice to Paragould in the finals of the Arkansas State Tournament last week at Bear Stadium.
Conway entered the finals undefeated in the tournament, having beat Paragould 10-2 to advance to the finals.
Paragould worked its way through the loser’s bracket then beat Conway 6-4 and 8-6 to take the championship and advance to the regional tournament.
Paragould led 6-0 after five innings. Conway scored three runs in the top of the sixth and one in the top of the seventh and final inning. Conway had a chance to tie it in the seventh but could not get across any more runs.
Tucker Satterfield, Andy James, Cody Kennon and Blake Kordsmeier each scored runs for Conway. Satterfield was was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
In the second title game, Paragould scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Conway led 4-2 after two innings. Paragould tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the third. Paragould took a 5-4 lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Conway reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth before Paragould scored three in the bottom of the frame.
Conway left the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh.
Will Thompson scored two runs to lead Conway. Also scoring were Satterfield, Carson Zachary, Kennon and Kordsmeier.
