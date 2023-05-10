x

Conway football coach Keith Fimple has resigned to become the athletic director for the Springdale School District. Fimple coached the Wampus Cats for five seasons, compiling a 44-17 record and qualifying for the state playoffs every year.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Conway Wampus Cats football coach Keith Fimple is leaving the program after five years to become athletic director for the Springdale School District.

Fimple was hired earlier this week to return to a district where he previously worked as an assistant football coach before being hired at Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.