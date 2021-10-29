The Conway girls cross country team took home the 6A Central Cross Country Championship at Cabot this week.
The Wampus Cats scored 30 points, led by sophomore Meg Swindle, who finished with a time of 20 minutes, 3.8 seconds.
Second place finisher, Bryant sophomore Aidan Fischer finished with a time of 20:22.10.
Conway won the meet with not only Swindle’s strong performance, but were propelled by sophomores Lillian King (fifth), and Jada Harrell (sixth) and freshman Reese Martin (seventh) finishes, along with senior Melaina Taylor, who finished 11th.
On the boys’ side, Conway earned a third-place finish.
Sophomore Max Henry finished fourth, leading the pack with a time of 16:48.6, while junior Charlie Meek placed 10th with a time of 17:32.7.
Junior Will Siegel finished 12th, while sophomore Cade Harris placed 17th and junior Denver Norman finished 24th.
The Arkansas State Championships will take place Nov. 4 and 5 at Hot Springs.
