Hosted by Conway High School, local teams showed out at the Wampus Cat Relays with the Conway girls taking first place, while the Vilonia boys finished second.
Points were awarded based on finish with first place earning 10 points for a school unless there is a tie, which awards nine points, while eight was awarded for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for seventh and one awarded for eighth.
The Conway girls team earned 14 top three finishes, which helped score 151 across 18 events, which bested Bryant’s second-place finish.
The Vilonia girls came in fourth with nine top three finishes and Greenbrier came in seventh of 10 teams with two top three finishes.
On the boys’ side, Cabot finished first, while Vilonia grabbed second with 11 top three finishes, Conway finished fifth with four top three finishes and Greenbrier finished eighth of 11 schools with three top three finishes.
Raghan Allen, who now holds the Conway girls school record in both 100-meter and 200-meter races, earned two first-place finishes in both 100 and 200 events.
During the 2021 season, she set a personal record of 12.17 seconds in the 100, which fell just .03 behind Brittnee Richards’ time of 12.14, which was set in 2009.
However, Allen has since surpassed Richards’ time, setting a new school record in the 100 with a time of 11.98.
In the 100 at the Wampus Cat Relays, Allen finished with a time of 12.28, which bested second-place finisher Conway’s Kendra Tyus, who finished with a time of 12.88.
Allen also placed first in the 200 with a time of 26.08, which largely surpassed Cabot’s Blyss Miller, who finished second with a time of 27.82.
Not unlike the 100, Allen set the school record in the 200 during the 2021 season with a time of 24.97, which passed Richards’ time of 25.08, which was set in 2008.
Once again, Allen has surpassed her own school record this season with a time of 24.65.
Other first-place finishes for Conway were Ranayla Moton’s time of 48.14 in the 300-meter hurdles, which bested Vilonia’s Lexy Heston, who finished second with a time of 50.30.
The Conway 4x100-meter relay and the 4x200m relay teams grabbed first place, while Madison Holloway topped fellow Conway student-athlete Kirstic Rowland in the long jump with a jump of 17-feet-2.5 inches. Rowland jumped a distance of 16-9.
Holloway grabbed another first-place finish in the triple jump with a jump distance of 35-5.5 as well as a first-place tie in the high jump with a height of 5-2.
The Conway 4x400m relay team grabbed second-place with a time of 10:28.79, which fell behind the pace of Bryant, which finished with a time of 10:13.96.
Melaina Taylor grabbed third in the 800m, finishing with a time of 2:31.43, which fell behind Vilonia’s Isabelle Spiller’s first-place time of 2:28.87 and Greenbrier’s Presley Roberts’ 2:30.91.
Conway’s Reese Martin placed third in the 3200 with a time of 12:48.69, while the 4x400m relay team finished third behind first-place Bryant and second-place Vilonia.
Alexis Hammons finished third in the pole vault for Conway with a throw distance of 8 feet.
Greenbrier’s other second place finish came in the 1600m with Roberts finishing with a time of 5:40.63.
Vilonia grabbed second and third in the 400m with Kaci Buck finishing with a time of 1:01.05 and Sydney Huff finishing with a time of 1:01.51.
Heston finished in second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.15, Gracie Denton also grabbed second in the shot put, throwing a distance of 33-11.
Aside from Huff’s third-place finish, the Lady Eagles received third-place finishes from the 4x200m relay team as well as Maylee Leach’s finish in the high jump.
Boys
On the boys’ side, Vilonia grabbed a pair of first-place finishes with Josh Lawrence besting teammate Matthew Benzing in the 100m hurdles, and another teammate besting teammate situation when Dashun Spence beat out Cade Smithhart in the high jump.
The trio of second-place finishes came from Jones White finishing ahead of teammate Clayton Jones in the 800 and Cade Adams taking third in the 3200, which was won by Greenbrier’s Logan Gates, who finished with a time of 10:02.47, which was the Panthers’ lone first-place finish.
Dustin Jones also grabbed third in the 300m hurdles, finishing behind Cabot’s Brock Coats and Conway’s Wade Simpson.
Vilonia got other third place finishes from Kade Bartlett in the 400m, the 4x400m relay team and Elijah Mosier in the pole vault.
Conway received a first-place finish from the 4x200m relay team, while Jacob Beal finished second in the pole vault and Max Henry placed third in the 1600m.
Greenbrier received a second-place finish from Carter McElhaney in the 200m, while Jace Dunlap took third in the triple jump.
Full track and field results are posted at www.macdonaldtiming.com and ar.milesplit.com.
