NORTH LITTLE ROCK — It wasn’t the finish that the Conway Lady Wampus Cats golf team was hoping for this season.
Conway finished fourth in the team standings during the Class 6A state tournament at Burns Park this week. The tournament was a two-day event, which concluded Wednesday. The first day of the tournament counted as the 6A-Central conference tournament, with Conway finishing second, shooting 273. Cabot won the conference title, shooting 270.
Overall, Springdale Har-Ber won the Class 6A state tournament with a two-day total of 510, five strokes better than Bentonville. Conway was fourth at 540. Cabot finished sixth at 567.
“We knew it was a long shot for state,” Conway coach Kent Manion said. “We had to play our best, 100 percent all the way around. We needed some help to win a state championship.
“Conference was a little bit different. We felt like conference was ours. It was between us and Cabot. We had not lost to Cabot all year. The closest that Cabot had come to us all year was 10 shots. To get beat by them on Day 1 hurt. We came back yesterday and beat them by 30 during yesterday’s round. To just have that off day, on that day when the trophy was up for grabs, it hurt and it hurt our girls too.”
Conway’s top player, freshman Yinyoe Yang, struggled at times. She finished fourth overall, shooting a two-day total of 157. She shot 81 on the first day and 76 on Wednesday. She missed advancing to the girls overall tournament by two strokes. Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle was the medalist, shooting 153. Bentonville’s Lauren Pleiman was second at 154. Har-Ber’s Lauren Milligan was third at 155.
“She played really well yesterday,” Manion said. “She just had a couple of mistakes that were amplified. She had a double bogey on the first hole and had a quad (four over) on the back nine right after she had gotten herself back into the lead. It was just too much to overcome. She fought extremely hard without her best stuff and was still right there with a chance to win. I’m extremely proud of her. I know she’s disappointed. I know she wanted to win, obviously, but definitely go to the overall. And to miss that by one spot was tough.”
Conway’s Tori Worley was 14th, shooting 183. Presley Sublett and Bella Leach tied for 26th, shooting 202. Sarah Tinsley tied for 36th, shooting 211.
Manion, who is leaving as coach after the season, moving to Georgia with his family, was proud of his team this year.
“My girls had the best season I’ve seen in girls golf since 2016,” he said. “We won the majority of our tournaments. We had a player [Yang] shoot 66, which, as far as I know, hasn’t been done in Conway. I believe Yinyoe won eight times this year. Our girls won every tournament that we played locally. It was a great year.
“I’m going to miss these girls a lot. They are a lot of fun. They work hard. It’s bittersweet to have this season come to an end and just fall a little bit short of our goals.”
Yang and Worley were both named 6A-Central all-conference. Yang was named to the Class 6A all-state team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.