NORTH LITTLE ROCK — It wasn’t the finish that the Conway Lady Wampus Cats golf team was hoping for this season.

Conway finished fourth in the team standings during the Class 6A state tournament at Burns Park this week. The tournament was a two-day event, which concluded Wednesday. The first day of the tournament counted as the 6A-Central conference tournament, with Conway finishing second, shooting 273. Cabot won the conference title, shooting 270.

