Second place finish

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats finished second in the Panther Invitational in Cabot. Pictured are, from left, PK Sublett, Bella Leach and Tori Worley.

 Courtesy of Kent Manion

The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats participated in the Panther Invitational earlier this week Greystone Country Club’s Mountain Springs Course on Monday and Tuesday.

The Conway boys finished second with a score of 635. Cabot won the team title with a 610. Fayetteville was third at 654.

