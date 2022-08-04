The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats participated in the Panther Invitational earlier this week Greystone Country Club’s Mountain Springs Course on Monday and Tuesday.
The Conway boys finished second with a score of 635. Cabot won the team title with a 610. Fayetteville was third at 654.
Fayetteville won the girls even with a score of 526. Conway was second at 566.
In the boys, Conway’s Blane Burk finished second by shooting 149. He shot a 70 on the first day then shot 79 in his second round. Cabot’s Easton Denney won medalist honors by shooting 143.
Conway’s Collin Spangler shot 153. JP McCarron shot 158. Noah Foster shot 178.
In girls, Conway’s Tori Worley was second, shooting an over 178. Fayetteville’s Elizabeth Lim was second, shooting 165.
Conway’s Bella Leach shot 193. Presley Sublett shot 195.
