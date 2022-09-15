The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats were busy this week with several matches.
Conway boys
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats were busy this week with several matches.
Conway boys
Conway finished third in a quad match at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville on Wednesday.
The Wampus Cats shot 309. Fayetteville won the match, shooting 302. Cabot was second at 308. Rogers was fourth at 314.
Conway’s Yinta Yang was the medalist, shooting 72. Colling Spangler was fifth at 75. Blane Burk tied for seventh at 77. Daxton Dismuke was 18th at 85. Noah Foster tied for 19th at 89.
The Wampus Cats finished second in the Benth Panther Invitational at Hurricane Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
Benton won the match, shooting 299. Conway was second at 316. Little Rock Christian was third at 330. Bryant was fourth at 333. Cabot was fifth at 346. North Little Rock was sixth at 364.
Yang tied for fifth at 76. Foster tied for eighth at 79. Hunter Lieblong was 10th at 80. Burk was 11th at 81. Dismuke was 22nd at 90.
Conway won the Little Rock Central Battle at the Rock tournament Monday at Rebsamen Park Golf Course.
The Wampus Cats shot 349. Bryant was second at 363. Central was third at 364.
Conway’s Merek Mackenzie was third at 84. Noah Ryan was fourth at 85. Matthew Aikman and Tripp Wagnon tied for sixth at 90. Chance Lambert was 10th at 92.
Conway girls
The Lady Wampus Cats won the Benton Panther Invitational on Tuesday at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.
Conway shot 261. Benton was second at 290. Bryant was third at 345.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang was the medalist, shooting 71. Tori Worley tied for fourth, shooting 91. Bella Leach tied for seventh at 99. Presley Sublett was 10th at 101. Sarah Tinsley was 12th at 109.
Two Conway golfers participated in the Battle at the Rock at Rebsamen Golf Course in Little Rock.
Abbey Schrick finished second at 103. Ava Hamilton was third at 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.