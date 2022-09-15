x

The Conway High School golf team played in the Battle of the Rock at Rebsamen Park Golf Course on Monday. The Wampus Cats won the boys’ match. Pictured are, from left, Abbey Schrick, Matthew Aikman, Merek Mackenzie, Chance Lambert, Tripp Wagnon, Noah Ryan and Ava Hamilton.

 Courtesy of Kent Manion

The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats were busy this week with several matches.

Conway boys

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.