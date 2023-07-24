Former Conway Wampus Cats golfer Collin Spangler recently received a prestigious award to help pay for his college career.
Spangler is one of four high school golfers in the state to receive the Arnold Palmer Scholarship from the Arkansas State Golf Association and the First Tee of Central Arkansas. The other winners are Sydni Hood of Mills High School, Whit Warford of Benton High School and Maggie Huett of Hot Springs Lakeside High School.
Following the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup matches held at The Alotian Club in Roland, the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation, together with four members of The Alotian Club, established a scholarship program for recipients to be selected by the ASGA and First Tee of Central Arkansas.
Spangler will continue his golf career at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.
Spangler chose SAU over three over schools, one of which offered him a rare full ride. But Spangler said he thought Coach Neriah Brown was a perfect fit for him.
Spangler led the Wampus Cats with a scoring average of 74. His low round of the season at 69. During his final two years of high school play, Spangler only recorded two rounds of 80 or more.
Spangler is a four-year varsity starter as well as a two-time all-conference and all-state performer. He was named captain of the Wampus Cats twice.
Spangler was an AJGA medalist. He also competed in the Optimist World Championships at age 13. He was the Junior Tour player of the year at 14.
Spangler started playing golf when he was five. He currently practices an average of 30-40 hours per week. Recently, Spangler recorded 31 straight holes without a bogey in an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Shreveport, La., and currently sits four in the Player of the Year Standings.
