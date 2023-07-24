x

Former Conway Wampus Cats golfer Collin Spangler recently received the Arnold Palmer Scholarship, which will help pay tuition while he plays at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. 

Former Conway Wampus Cats golfer Collin Spangler recently received a prestigious award to help pay for his college career.

Spangler is one of four high school golfers in the state to receive the Arnold Palmer Scholarship from the Arkansas State Golf Association and the First Tee of Central Arkansas. The other winners are Sydni Hood of Mills High School, Whit Warford of Benton High School and Maggie Huett of Hot Springs Lakeside High School.

