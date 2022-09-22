The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team continued its run through the 6A-Central with a sweep of Jonesboro on Tuesday.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team continued its run through the 6A-Central with a sweep of Jonesboro on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.
Conway is now 9-2 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Conway’s Saniya Rippond led the Lady Wampus Cats with eight kills. Olivia Wiedower had 17 assists. Megan Smith had four aces. Kim Quinit had 17 digs and Taylor Tinsley had two blocks.
“The girls played well tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We are gong to work on defending certain offenses in practice and pressure serving. We are taking things one game at a time right now as we go to Bryant on Thursday. This weekend will be good for our team. We are heading to Jonesboro for a tournament this weekend and hoping to continue to improve.”
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-17, 25-22. The Lady Wampus Cats are 9-0 on the season.
Wren Jones had five kills. Tate Jones had 13 assists. Carly Pate had three aces and 18 digs. Alexis Cox and Lauren Goforth and one block each.
Conway and Jonesboro also played a junior varsity “B” match with Conway wining 25-6, 25-3.
Cox had five kills. Madden Cabantac had five assists. Laure. Wells and Megan Wilson had two aces apiece. Bishop Floyd had eight digs. Alivia Cox had three blocks.
Greenbrier
After starting the season 0-5, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers volleyball team beat Alma in four sets on Tuesday to win its fourth consecutive match.
Greenbrier is now 4-5 overall and 3-1 in the 5A-West conference.
The scores against Alma were 25-23, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16.
Chanley Wood led Greenbrier with 17 digs. Emma Hill had four blocks. Payton Crum had 16 kills. Reese Watters had 12 kills. Jojo Jerry had 12 kills and 13 digs.
