Conway outside hitter Megan Smith skies for a kill attempt during the Lady Wampus Cats' recent win over Cabot. Smith had four aces against Jonesboro on Tuesday.

 Emmy Buffalo/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team continued its run through the 6A-Central with a sweep of Jonesboro on Tuesday.

The scores were 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.

