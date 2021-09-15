Vilonia gets a head start on other area football teams playing Thursday, while Conway and Greenbrier get the night off this Friday.
In action will be Vilonia at Russellville on Thursday, Mayflower at Central Arkansas Christian, Conway Christian at Perryville and Quitman at Mountain View.
Kicking off area football for the weekend is Vilonia facing Class 6A Russellville, which gets Hooten’s Class 6A game of the week.
The Eagles are off to a fast start to the season after trouncing Greene County Tech and then picking up a two-point win at home over Maumelle.
Senior quarterback Austin Myers threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 26 completions in 39 attempts in the 34-32 win over the Hornets.
Hooten’s has Vilonia as a one-point favorite on the road, facing a 2-0 Russellville team.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube page.
Mayflower hasn’t gotten off the start it likely had hoped as it is now 0-2 on the season.
This week, the Eagles travel to Little Rock to take on Central Arkansas Christian in a game that was supposed to take place during Week 0.
However, half of Mayflower’s team was out with COVID issues, so the game was moved to both team’s open week this week.
CAC picked up a 55-46 win over Carlisle last week, while Mayflower fell 49-13 at home to Fountain Lake.
In this week’s game, Hooten’s favors Class 4A CAC by four at home.
Conway Christian has also been on the losing of two games this season as it closes out nonconference play at Perryville.
The Eagles have yet to record points on the season as last week they lost 44-0 to Class 3A Atkins.
This week’s host Class 3A Perryville is coming off a loss of their own by way of a 35-8 loss to Bigelow.
Conway Christian and Perryville met last season in which Perryville won 45-18.
This season, Hooten’s expects much of the same as it picks Conway Christian to fall by 29 on the road at Perryville.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian YouTube page.
Quitman was off last Friday and will close out nonconference play this Friday at Mountain View.
Mountain View picked up a 39-7 win over Hector, while Quitman last lost 51-12 to Class 3A Melbourne.
Hooten’s picks Mountain View to win by 21 at home.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
