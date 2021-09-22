Conway and Greenbrier volleyball picked up conference wins Tuesday, while Vilonia fell.
The Conway Lady Cats beat Mt. St. Mary’s in four sets to move to 12-3 on the year and 6-0 in 6A Central play.
The Lady Cats won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-18 before dropping a highly competitive third set 33-31 and won the match with a 25-21 fourth set.
Laney Kellybrew finished with 14 kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 26 assists.
Karis Scott recorded four aces, while Kennedi Wyrick finished with 15 digs and Madison Holloway had three blocks.
The Conway junior varsity squad picked up a two-set win over Mt. St. Mary’s junior varsity with sets of 25-15 and 27-25 to move to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
Olivia Harris recorded five kills, four aces and five digs, while Tate Jones had eight assists and Taylor Tinsley had four blocks.
The Lady Cats will be back in Buzz Bolding Arena on Thursday as it will host Pink Night against Bryant. There will be a silent auction and a donation jar. The team is raising money for former Wampus Cat swimmer and volleyball manager Sydney Stoner-Shelton, who has stage four colon cancer.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a straight-set win over Alma on Tuesday at home to move to 11-4 on the season and 5-0 in 5A West play.
Greenbrier travels Thursday to Mountain Home.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets Tuesday, losing for the fourth straight match.
The Lady Eagles were beaten by Van Buren to fall to 5-7 on the year and 1-4 in conference play.
Vilonia travels Thursday to Russellville.
