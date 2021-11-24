Two area teams are now playing for a chance in the state championship at their respective classifications.
Both teams pitched shutouts as Conway had no trouble with Rogers and Greenbrier kept Wynne’s offense at bay.
Conway returns the Class 7A semifinals for the second consecutive season after beating Rogers 49-0, and look to make it to the championship game for the first time since 1993.
The Wampus Cats’ offense racked up the yardage, while the Conway defense was a force last week.
Conway outgained Rogers 506 to 167 on Friday to earn a trip to the state semifinals.
Now, with a trip to the championship game on the line, the Wampus Cats have a chance to enact revenge for an early season loss against Fayetteville.
Conway lost senior wide receiver Manny Smith early in that game against Fayetteville during Zero Week, which the Bulldogs won 41-24.
The Wampus Cats were outgained in that game 631 to 530 for that game against Fayetteville.
That was the last loss Conway had all season until a Week 10 matchup against Bryant, which the Wampus Cats fell 32-29 in the final minute of regulation.
Meanwhile, only has two losses on the season — a 48-42 loss to Owasso High School in Oklahoma, and a 14-7 loss to North Little Rock.
Since that loss to NLR on Sept. 10, the Bulldogs have won eight straight and have scored 40-plus points in all but a 34-27 win over Cabot in last week’s quarterfinals matchup.
Fayetteville trailed Cabot by 21 points in the third quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points in the win.
This game earns Hooten’s Game of the Week honors for Class 7A competition. Hooten’s has Conway as a one-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as the Conway Corp YouTube channel, and will start at 7:30 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 7 p.m. start to allow traffic from the Arkansas/Missouri game to filter out of Fayetteville.
At the Class 5A level, Greenbrier moved past Wynne in a 14-0 home win to move to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.
However, the task awaiting is quite the tall one as perennial state championship competitor Pulaski Academy is playing for the state title once again.
Both of these teams will move to Class 6A competition next season, but will play for a chance this season to get into the state championship game for Class 5A.
Greenbrier is currently unbeaten this season, running through competition in the regular season, but playing in closer games in the two playoff games thus far.
The Panthers got past Maumelle 31-28 after trailing by a pair of touchdowns on two separate occasions, and then held Wynne scoreless.
Greenbrier quarterback Cooper Wilcox injured his shoulder after an early second quarter touchdown pass and didn’t return for the remainder of the game.
Awaiting Greenbrier is a Pulaski Academy team that has lost one game this season to an out of state competitor and is doing it without the Kevin Kelley leadership.
PA has put up 42 or more points in 10 contests this season, with seven of those games reaching 60-plus.
Greenbrier’s work will be cut out for it as the Bruins beat Harrison 36-21 in the opening round and then beat Magnolia 56-25.
However, this game will be played at Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier.
Hooten’s has PA as a 16-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network and will kick off at 7 p.m.
