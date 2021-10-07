This week’s high school football action brings a pair of mid-season important games, while a couple blowouts are expected.
Conway, the Arkansas Sports Media poll’s third-ranked team, takes on the second-ranked team as the Wampus Cats welcome Cabot to town.
Conway is coming off an important win over North Little Rock last Friday, beating the Charging Wildcats 38-10 on the road while forcing five NLR turnovers.
Since the season-opening loss to Fayetteville, Conway has been rolling, beating reigning 7A West champion Bentonville, then beating future 7A Central opponent Jonesboro and then steamrolled Little Rock Southwest in the two school’s inaugural meeting.
Meanwhile, Cabot enters undefeated with wins over Searcy, Jonesboro, El Dorado, Little Rock Catholic and Little Rock Southwest.
While Conway picked up a 42-25 win over Jonesboro and a 62-0 win over Southwest, Cabot beat Jonesboro 28-21 and beat Southwest 45-7.
Last season, Conway and Cabot played in a shootout at Cabot with Conway being the 52-49 victors.
This game gets Hooten’s Class 7A Game of the Week honors, as well as likely locks the winner into one of the top two 7A Central seeds come playoff time.
Hooten’s has Conway as a one-point favorite over Cabot at home.
This game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube channel of the same name.
The other most important game occurs in Harrison as the undefeated Greenbrier Panthers make their way into Goblin territory.
Greenbrier, along with Vilonia and Nettleton, are the lone undefeated teams remaining at the Class 5A level heading into this week.
The Panthers have averaged 45.2 points per game during this hot start to the season, with the only close game against Arkadelphia, which Greenbrier won 55-47.
Meanwhile, Harrison has one loss to its name — a 36-35 loss to Farmington in which the Goblins turned the ball over four times and had two punts blocked in the second half en route to the loss.
Harrison put that loss behind it and beat Alma 42-21 on the road last Friday.
Hooten’s expects this to be a good one as the publication gives Harrison the nod as a one-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network.
As previously mentioned, Vilonia is one of three teams in Class 5A competition that remains undefeated and with an upcoming matchup against winless Pea Ridge, Vilonia seems to be on the winning end again.
Vilonia has had no shortage of tough games through the first six weeks as the Eagles beat Maumelle 34-32 and then turned around to beat Class 6A Russellville 40-28 on the road.
Vilonia easily dismantled Clarksville and then beat a rising Farmington team 57-28.
Many see the Eagles as one of the more talented teams in Class 5A this season.
That spells for a tough week for the Pea Ridge Blackhawks as they have yet to get in the win column on the season, falling to Shiloh Christian, Siloam Springs, Prairie Grove, Alma and Morrilton.
Pea Ridge surrendered 530 yards to a two-win Alma team two weeks ago, which could mean Vilonia starters get an early breather this week.
Hooten’s has the Eagles as a 24-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School Youtube channel.
Mayflower has had a rough go of things thus far, losing quite handily in all but one game.
This week looks to be another week in which a loss will be added as Mayflower takes on the ASM’s fourth-ranked Class 3A school, Booneville.
The Bearcats come into this week’s game coming off a 57-40 loss to Texas-based Timpson after Danville was forced to cancel.
Other than that loss, Booneville has yet to face adversity, blowing out all opponents it's faced thus far.
Hooten’s expects more of the same as it gives the Bearcats a 40-point nod over Mayflower on the road.
Like Mayflower, Conway Christian is still searching for its first win of the season and may have its best shot this Friday against Johnson County Westside.
The Rebels have just one win on the season, a 40-6 win over perennial punching bag Two Rivers.
Westside played Mountainburg close, but in the other three games, the Rebels have been thumped.
Conway Christian has been thumped in every contest this season, failing to score points in three of the five contests.
Hooten’s gives Westside an eight-point nod on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian School YouTube page.
While the ship seems to be sinking at Conway Christian, Quitman has gotten out to a 2-0 start in Class 4-2A conference play with wins over CCS and Westside.
The Bulldogs have a favorable matchup this week as they take on one-win Yellville-Summit, whose lone win came against Two Rivers.
The Panthers lost to Baptist Prep, Corning and Hector by two scores, but were blown out last week against Bigelow, 35-8.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a three-score favorite at 24 points.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
