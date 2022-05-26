The Arkansas Activities Association has released the all-state and all-tournament teams with Conway, Greenbrier and St. Joseph well represented.
Conway boys soccer featured four on the all-state soccer with Will Childers, Ty Fisher, Chase Harrison and Jackson Tucker each earning Class 6A honors.
Three Conway girls soccer players were named all-state with Trishtyn Pavatt, Allison Ross and Annabelle Summons earning Class 6A honors.
Bradley Turnage was Greenbrier’s lone selection for the Class 5A Boys All-State team, while Alexis Cantu and Emma Rehm selected for the girls Class 5A team.
St. Joseph’s Ethan Hambuchen earned Class 3A boys honors, while St. Joseph’s Mandy Larios earned Class 3A girls honors.
The Conway boys also had the same four named to the all-tournament teams with Childers earning MVP honors, largely earned by his two-goal performance in Conway’s 3-1 win over Fort Smith Northside in the Class 6A championship game.
Meanwhile, Pavatt earned Class 6A honors on the girls’ side.
Greenbrier’s Bradley Sterling earned Class 5A honors, while Rehm earned honors on the girls’ side.
