Of reported scores, area volleyball teams fared well as regular season volleyball winds down.
Playing its fourth conference match in three days, the Conway Lady Cats were pushed hard Thursday, but ultimately came out on top over Fort Smith Northside in a five-set match.
The Lady Cats dominated in the first set 25-11, but Northside flipped a switch and narrowly edged Conway in the second set, winning 25-23.
The Lady Cats bounced back to win the third set 25-22 and then fell in the fourth 25-21.
With the match knotted up at two set wins each, both teams fought for the match win, but it ultimately fell into Conway’s hands with a 15-13 win to take the match 3-2.
Kennedi Wyrick and Naomi Young led the team with 16 kills each, while Abby Masters recorded 31 assists.
Wyrick and Young shared the team-lead in aces with two each, while Wyrick and Karis Scott each recorded 21 digs.
Kaylon Neal added four blocks.
The Lady Cats varsity team improved to 11-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play.
The Conway junior varsity team was also pushed against the Northside JV team, but came away with a 2-1 win.
Conway won the first set 25-17 and then dropped the second set by the same score before winning the final set 15-6.
Peyton Sedlacek and Olivia Harris shared the team-lead with seven kills each, while Harris recorded seven aces and eight digs.
Kenley Jordan finished with 15 assists and Anna Kate Saxton had two blocks.
Conway hosts Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
Much like Conway, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers were pushed in their match against Siloam Springs, ultimately winning in five sets.
Greenbrier won the first set 25-19, while dropping the second and third sets 25-19.
The Lady Panthers bounced back, taking the fourth set 25-15 and then rallied to take the final set 15-7.
Greenbrier travels Tuesday to Vilonia.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles struggled Thursday, falling in straight sets to Greenwood.
Greenwood won the first set 25-8 with the Lady Eagles getting better throughout the match.
Greenwood won the second set 25-15 and then took the final set 25-18.
Vilonia hosts Greenbrier on Tuesday.
St. Joseph also picked up a straight set sweep win over Atkins.
The Lady Bulldogs host Cutter-Morning Star on Tuesday.
