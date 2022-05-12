Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia each sent runners to the Meet of Champs on Monday in Russellville.
Conway’s Raghan Allen once again proved she’s one of the state’s faster runners with a time of 12.01 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a time of 24.77 seconds in the 200m, which came close to her school records of 11.98 in the 100m and 24.65 in the 200m.
Allen took first in both events, outpacing Little Rock Central’s Azaria Austin’s time of 12.30 in the 100m and Jocelyn Tate’s 200m time of 25.14.
In the girl’s 4x100-meter relay, Conway finished second with a time of 48.28, consisting of runners Kendra Tyus, Raghan Allen, Halee Dooley and RaNayla Molton. Conway finished .16 seconds behind El Dorado.
Conway’s Madison Holloway took first in the long jump with a jump distance of 17-feet-11.25, which was 2.25 inches further than Bentonville’s Emelia Thurston’s distance of 17-9.
Vilonia’s Maylee Leach took first in the high jump with a height of 5-5.
Greenbrier’s Carter McElhany took fourth in the 100m with a time of 10.88 as the lone Greenbrier competitor.
Full race results of the Arkansas Meet of Champs are at ar.milesplit.com.
