No one seems to be able to stop Conway and Greenbrier volleyball as both remain undefeated in conference play, as other teams are in action as well.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team picked up another win Thursday, beating Fort Smith Northside in straight sets to improve to 21-4 on the season and 11-0 in 6A Central Conference play.
The Lady Cats won with sets of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-19 in the win over Northside.
Naomi Young finished with 12 kills, Olivia Wiedower had 33 assists, Kennedi Wyrick finished with two aces, Karis Scott recorded 14 digs and Saniyah Rippond had one block.
The Conway junior varsity volleyball team also picked up a win Thursday, beating the Northside junior varsity squad.
The Conway JV won with sets of 25-6 and 25-14 to improve to 11-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play.
Anna Kate finished with eight kills, Ella White had nine assists, Olivia Harris recorded seven aces, Kim Quinit tallied 10 digs and Taylor Tinsley had one block.
The Lady Cats hosts a home tournament this weekend, featuring 24 teams.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers were once again victorious in a straight-set win over Siloam Springs to improve to 19-5-1 on the season and 10-0 in 5A West play.
Greenbrier won with sets of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-12.
The Lady Panthers will next play in a tournament this weekend, playing Shiloh Christian on Saturday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell Thursday night in straight sets to Greenwood.
Greenwood won with sets of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-15.
Vilonia next travels Tuesday to Greenbrier.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles picked up a straight-set victory on Thursday over Camden Harmony Grove to improve to 10-7 on the season and 5-2 in conference play.
Mayflower won with sets of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14 and will next play at Jessieville on Monday.
St. Joseph fell Thursday in four sets to Atkins to drop to 20-4 on the season.
St. Joseph will host Perryville Monday for a nonconference contest.
Quitman fell to Yellville-Summit across five sets on Thursday to drp to 11-3 on the season.
Quitman next hits the road to Rose Bud on Monday.
