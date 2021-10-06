Conway and Greenbrier continue undefeated streak in conference play, Vilonia beats Mountain Home and Conway Christian tops St. Joseph in Tuesday volleyball action.
The Conway Lady Cats once again picked up a win in straight sets, this time over Cabot to improve to 20-4 on the season and 10-0 in 6A Central play.
The Lady Cats used set wins of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20 to pick up the win over the Lady Panthers.
Kennedi Wyrick finished with 13 kills and 18 digs, while Olivia Wiedower totaled 37 assists.
Audrey Kendrick finished with two aces and 18 digs, while Madison Holloway recorded two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team fell to Cabot’s junior varsity team in two sets to fall to 10-3 on the season and 8-2 in conference play.
The Lady Panthers junior varsity team won with sets of 25-20 and 27-25.
Conway’s Brooklyn Ferguson recorded six kills, while Tate Jones added eight assists.
Ella White totaled two aces, while Kim Quinit finished with 10 digs and Emily Zimmerman had three blocks.
Both Lady Cat teams host Fort Smith Northside on Thursday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a 3-0 win at Russellville on Tuesday to improve to 18-5-1 on the season and 9-0 in 5A West play.
The Lady Panthers won with sets of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-23 to win the match over the Cyclones.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs on Thursday.
Vilonia beat Mountain Home on Tuesday in four sets to move to 7-9 on the season and 3-6 in 5A West play.
The Lady Eagles hit the road Thursday to take on Greenwood.
Conway Christian beat St. Joseph in four sets at St. Joseph on Tuesday.
