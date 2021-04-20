The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet is on hold due to COVID-19, but we have highlighted the six individual inductees from Class of 2021 over the past few weeks.
Today, we will focus on the first team that has been selected for induction, the 1964 football state champions.
The 1963 Conway High football team was young, and finished with a 5-7 record against tough competition, dropping several close games. So, expectations were pretty high for the following season.
Going into the fall of 1964, the school had pre-sold more season tickets for the upcoming campaign than ever before.
Prior to the season, head coach Rex Lovell commented, “We thought our boys did real well last year considering our schedule, but we should do even better than we did last year. We have experience and our biggest team since I’ve been here, and they are a real fine group of hard-working athletes.”
But no one could have known just how great this team would be.
Solid on both sides of the ball, the Cats outscored their opponents by a cumulative total of 259-33.
Of the 33 points given up by Conway, only one touchdown was scored against the first team defense.
They easily won the Region 3-AA West championship, and were ranked among the top ten teams in the state all season.
The key game came Oct. 30, when Conway was ranked No. 3.
They traveled to Quigley Stadium to take on AAA powerhouse and No. 1 ranked Little Rock Central.
Conway came home with a hard-fought 7-0 victory over the Tigers and took over the No. 1 spot.
The Wampus Cats compiled a perfect 11-0 record and became the first AA school to finish with the No. 1 overall ranking.
As a reward for the undefeated state championship season, Wampus Cat supporters raised money to send the team to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Nebraska to secure the 1964 national title.
In addition to Lovell serving as the head coach, assistant coaches were James Clark and Bill Stephens.
You might recognize those two names from local landmarks.
The former has his name on the Conway High School auditorium, while the latter’s name is affixed to the track and soccer complex at UCA.
Players on the 1964 team included Bobby Allison, Charles Archer, David Bailey, Brooks Beazley, Chris Camp, Johnny Cole, Ronny Copeland, Kelly Dunlap.
Leo Favre, Eddie Floyd, Tom Flynt, Chip Hager, Jim Halbrook, Joe Harriman, Tom Hawkins, Don Hendrickson.
Don Henley, Mike Hillis, Larry Holcomb, Gary Ingram, Mike Isom, Casey Jones, Roger Jones, Rickey Kersey.
Tom Lane, Ronnie Matthews, Bobby New, Joe Nooner, Jim Owen, J.B. Pendergraft, Danny Reed, Mike Shock.
Perry Shock, Kenny Smith, Sid Smith, Tom Southerland, David Spatz, Gene Spears, Terry Starkey, Jack Thompson.
Larry Thompson, Johnny Tyler, Earl Warren, Don White, Gary White, Gary Wilson and Jim Wilson.
The managers were Keith Anthony, Bobby Fraser and Jimmy Martin. Statisticians were Craig Milam and Bobby Lyford.
